Mahak Narwase appointed India Under-19 Vice-Captain

RAJNANDGAON

Chhattisgarh is celebrating as local cricket talent Mahak Narwase has been named vice-captain of the Indian Women’s Under-19 team for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The young athlete expressed immense joy over her new leadership role, sharing how eager she is to embrace the challenge and connect with a fresh group of talented teammates.

Currently, Narwase is refining her skills at a national training camp in Bengaluru. The team is gearing up for an exciting T20 match scheduled in Chennai on June 22 before they head across the ocean.

Reflecting on her inspiring journey, Narwase revealed she has dedicated eight years to cricket. She credited much of her success to her childhood coach, Manoj Tiwari. In her early days, Narwase uniquely honed her skills by practicing and competing alongside boys, a tough environment that helped shape her into a resilient player. Remarkably, the rising star is balancing this intense athletic milestone with her regular education as a Class 12 student.

The proud town of Rajnandgaon is buzzing with excitement over her major achievement. Municipal Corporation Mayor Madhusudan Yadav extended his warmest congratulations to Narwase, her supportive family, and her dedicated coach. Yadav noted that she has brought immense pride to the entire state of Chhattisgarh. He wished her ultimate success on the international stage, hoping this vice-captaincy serves as a final stepping stone toward her ultimate dream of joining the senior national Indian team.