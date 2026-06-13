Judge orders Trump’s name off Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON

Construction crews began removing US President Donald Trump’s name from the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The move followed a federal judge’s ruling that rebranding the landmark venue was completely unlawful.

Following a night of severe Washington thunderstorms and intense legal battles, workers started dismantling the large letters from the center’s white marble façade midnight. The institution had previously requested a 12-hour extension to comply with a court-ordered midnight deadline, citing safety risks and weather-related delays that slowed down the process.

A federal appeals court rejected an emergency request from the center to pause the removal while legal proceedings continue. Government lawyers unsuccessfully argued against the order, claiming that changing the signage could confuse the public if the administration eventually wins its appeal.

They also raised major financial concerns, stating that under current bylaws, hundreds of millions of dollars in donor commitments might have to be returned if Trump’s name is taken down.

Despite these ongoing legal challenges, the center must strip the President’s name from its building, website, and promotional materials. The controversial renaming occurred in December after Trump packed the board of trustees with political allies. However, the courts firmly ruled that only Congress has the legal authority to change the name of the historic cultural landmark. Critics are hailing the predawn removal as a massive symbolic victory for the preservation of the iconic arts institution.