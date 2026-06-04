Neighborhood first: INS Airavat docks in Colombo

Intro: INS Airavat’s Colombo port visit strengthens India-Sri Lanka maritime ties and defense cooperation under New Delhi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

COLOMBO

An Indian naval ship, INS Airavat, arrived at the Colombo port for a routine stop to refuel and restock. This visit highlights the growing friendship and maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Led by Commander IP Patil, the ship and its crew received a warm welcome from the Sri Lankan Navy. The visit is part of India’s ongoing “Neighbourhood First” policy, which focuses on building peaceful and supportive relationships with its closest neighbors.

During their stay on the island, the Indian crew members will take part in several joint professional activities. The Sri Lankan Navy has also organized special events to help sailors from both nations build stronger connections and friendships. Additionally, the Indian crew will get a chance to explore the country, with guided tours of local historic sites and popular tourist attractions before they head back out to sea.

This naval visit follows another high-level military interaction last month. In May, India’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, traveled to Sri Lanka for a three-day official tour. During his visit, he met with top Sri Lankan defense officials to discuss security cooperation and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Indian Peace Keeping Force monument.

Both the recent air force visit and the arrival of INS Airavat show how closely the two neighboring nations are working together. These frequent exchanges help ensure peace, safety, and stronger defense ties across the Indian Ocean region.