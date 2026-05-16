Shastri backs young Anhul Kamboj after tough game

NEW DELHI

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has strongly backed young Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj after his exceptionally difficult bowling outing against Lucknow Super Giants. Shastri firmly believes the twenty-five-year-old fast bowler will gain massive technical maturity from his mistakes and return as a significantly stronger competitor.

Kamboj endured a highly punishing day on the field as opening batsman Mitchell Marsh aggressively dismantled his bowling, smashing four consecutive sixes in a single over. The young pacer ultimately finished with highly expensive figures, conceding sixty-three runs in just 2.4 overs as Lucknow effortlessly chased down the 188-run target in 16.4 overs.

Analyzing the performance, Shastri suggested that Kamboj should have quickly abandoned short-of-a-length deliveries once Marsh began attacking. He pointed out that power-hitters raised on fast, bouncy Australian pitches easily punish waist-high short balls. Instead, the veteran commentator advised that the youngster should have focused heavily on executing precise yorkers aimed directly at the base of the stumps.

Despite the painful defeat, Shastri urged Chennai to focus on the positives, noting that scoring 187 runs on a highly challenging pitch was a commendable effort. He emphasized that once key batsmen Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad regain their peak form, the franchise will look incredibly formidable. With Chennai currently slipping to the sixth position, the legendary cricketer dismissed the setback as a valuable learning experience before their must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.