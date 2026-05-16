Fatima Sana ready to lead World Cup challenge

KARACHI

Pakistan has officially revealed its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Dynamic 24-year-old all-rounder Fatima Sana will captain the national side for her second consecutive global tournament. The exciting announcement follows Pakistan’s dominant 3-0 home series sweep against Zimbabwe in Karachi, giving the team a massive confidence boost before heading overseas.

The squad features a fresh mix of experience and emerging talent. Five energetic players being Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen, and Tasmia Rubab, have earned their very first World Cup call-ups, bringing new hunger to the lineup.

Before the main event, the Pakistani team will fly to Dublin for a crucial preparatory tri-series against Ireland and the West Indies from May 28 to June 4. They will also fine-tune their skills with two official warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland.

Pakistan faces a thrilling and tough road ahead in the group stages. They kick off their World Cup campaign with a high-stakes blockbuster match against fierce rivals India on June 14 at Edgbaston. Group stage fixtures will follow against South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia, and the Netherlands. The ultimate goal is to finish among the top two teams in the group to secure a spot in the semifinals, aiming for the historic final at Lord’s on July 5.

Local cricket fans are eagerly rallying behind Sana’s squad, hoping the young team can script a historic chapter for Pakistan cricket.