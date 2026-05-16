Marathon star Sawan Barwal shares inspiring journey

Intro

Himachal Pradesh athlete Sawan Barwal shattered India’s 48-year-old national marathon record through high-altitude training and immense family sacrifice

NEW DELHI

Indian long-distance runner Sawan Barwal has opened up about his incredible transformation from a small-town boy to a national record-breaker. Hailing from the serene hills of Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh, the soft-spoken Army athlete recently made history by shattering India’s forty-eight-year-old national marathon record.

In an exclusive interaction, Barwal explained that growing up in high-altitude mountains naturally developed his physical endurance and structural stamina from a very early age. However, starting his career in a remote region came with severe challenges. Unlike city athletes, he lacked professional training centres, advanced recovery systems, or nutritional guidance. Despite these heavy limitations, his unwavering focus and intense training sessions helped him secure medals at the National level before moving to advanced training centres.

Behind his disciplined routine lies a moving story of immense family sacrifice. Barwal fondly recalled how his family willingly cut down on their own personal needs to support his athletic dreams. Specifically, his elder brother provided crucial financial assistance to buy expensive, high-performance training and competition shoes when Barwal was still unemployed and struggling.

Looking ahead, Barwal is highly focused on the upcoming Asian Games, the Asian Marathon Championship, and the Los Angeles Olympics. Having transitioned smoothly from shorter track events to the grueling forty-two-kilometer marathon format, he believes mental resilience and racing experience are vital for global success. He advised young, upcoming runners to remain exceptionally patient during their transition to the senior level, emphasizing that consistent hard work always brings fruitful results.