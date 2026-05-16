Salima Tete confident ahead of Australia tour

NEW DELHI

Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete has declared that her squad is physically and mentally well-prepared to handle high-stakes pressure ahead of their upcoming tour of Australia. The national team is currently undergoing an intensive, rigorous training camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru to fine-tune their tactical skills.

Speaking about the demanding tour, Tete emphasized that the powerful Australian team represents a formidable opponent, which will guarantee highly competitive matches. The skipper explained that the intense series serves as a critical stepping stone to build momentum for massive upcoming global tournaments, including the FIH Nations Cup, the World Cup, and the highly anticipated Asian Games.

Fitness has emerged as the absolute core of India’s preparation. Tete highlighted that every individual, including young junior players, is working incredibly hard to elevate physical standards. She noted that superior fitness is essential to dismantle top-tier teams on the international stage.

Reflecting on their previous competitive exposure in Argentina last April, the captain stated that playing against world-class teams has drastically helped evaluate squad depth. It successfully allowed next-generation talent to integrate smoothly into the senior setup. The team will officially travel to Australia for a four-match series at the Perth Hockey Stadium from May 21 to June 3. Tete concluded that despite the external pressure of matching global benchmarks, the team remains highly disciplined and fully committed to executing their coach’s strategic blueprints flawlessly.

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Hockey India acts after misconduct allegations surface

NEW DELHI

Hockey India removed support staff member Sudhir Golla from the ongoing sub-junior men’s national camp in Bhopal after serious allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. Complaints filed in Jharkhand accused him of neglecting duties and behaving inappropriately with girl trainees at the Eklavya Hockey Training Centre in Ranchi. Authorities immediately replaced him with a woman coach. Hockey India said player safety remains its top priority and promised a secure environment for young athletes. The incident is the fourth safeguarding controversy in Indian hockey within six months, raising concerns over the federation’s reputation and internal monitoring systems nationwide.