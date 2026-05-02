Mark Wood eyes careful return to cricket

England speedster Mark Wood is targeting a cautious summer return, prioritizing long-term fitness over a rushed comeback to avoid a career-ending recurrence of his knee injury.

NEW DELHI

England’s speed merchant Mark Wood has revealed he is targeting a cautious comeback this summer following a grueling battle with a recurring knee injury. The 36-year-old fast bowler, famous for his terrifying pace, admitted that he is approaching this latest recovery with extreme care, knowing his professional career could be on the line.

Wood’s recent journey has been a heartbreak for fans. After undergoing surgery in 2025 and spending over a year on the sidelines, he returned for the Ashes in Perth last November. However, his comeback lasted only eleven overs before his knee failed again. Now, the Durham star is refusing to rush. “I’ve got maybe one more chance at doing this right,” Wood told the BBC, emphasizing that another setback could force him into permanent retirement.

The timing is difficult for England. With legendary bowlers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer leading the attack, the national team is desperate for experience. With other key bowlers like Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse facing their own hurdles, England may have to rely on fresh faces for the upcoming series against New Zealand in June.

Despite the “mega frustrating” journey, Wood remains focused on his goal of adding to his 146 international appearances. He was bowling at his peak before the injury struck and is determined to reach those speeds once more. For Wood, the priority is no longer just playing, but ensuring he is healthy enough to stay on the pitch for good.