Mandhana shows same leadership spark as Dhoni

Dinesh Karthik praised Smriti Mandhana’s “calm authority,” comparing her self-assured leadership style to that of legendary captain MS Dhoni.

NEW DELHI

Indian cricket star Dinesh Karthik has sparked excitement by comparing Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy style to that of the legendary MS Dhoni. Following a sensational season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karthik praised Mandhana for the “calm authority” and sense of freedom she brings to her team, traits famously linked to India’s World Cup-winning former captain.

In a video released by the franchise, Karthik described Mandhana as a leader who is deeply self-assured and intuitive. He noted that she has a rare ability to read match situations perfectly while empowering her teammates to play their natural game. According to Karthik, Mandhana strikes a perfect balance, she gives players the space to express themselves but remains a rock-solid presence whenever they are in doubt. “The last person I heard players say this about was MS Dhoni,” Karthik remarked.

The results speak for themselves. Under Mandhana’s guidance, the RCB women dominated the 2026 season, clinching their second title by defeating Delhi Capitals in a record-breaking final. Mandhana didn’t just lead, she dominated with the bat, topping the scoring charts and guiding her team through the highest successful run chase in league history.

This success follows her stellar performance as vice-captain during India’s historic World Cup win last year. Whether leading her country or her club, Mandhana is proving that her quiet confidence is a championship-winning formula. As her trophy cabinet grows, the comparisons to “Captain Cool” seem more fitting than ever.