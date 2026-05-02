Emotional victory for the DC family heartbeat

The Delhi Capitals dedicated their emotional win over Rajasthan to two young fans tragically killed in a recent accident

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Capitals secured an emotional seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the last match they played, but the win was about much more than cricket. In a touching gesture, the team dedicated their success to two young fans, Yagya and Abhav Bhatia, who tragically lost their lives in a recent accident.

The cousins, aged 20 and 14, were killed in a hit-and-run incident on April 27. The tragedy occurred as they were traveling home after cheering for Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both were well-known members of the ‘DC Toli’ fan group and were familiar faces to the franchise.

Following the match in Jaipur, head coach Hemang Badani delivered a heartfelt speech in the dressing room. He told the players that the victory belonged to the two boys, noting that the team’s performance had surely done them proud. “This win is for them,” Badani said in a video shared by the team. “They were massive fans who had been with us for a long time.”

Captain Axar Patel also expressed his deepest condolences during the post-match presentation. He described the boys as irreplaceable members of the “DC family” and acknowledged the heavy emotional weight the team had carried since the news broke.

While the win snapped a three-match losing streak for Delhi, the night was defined by this human connection. By honoring Yagya and Abhav, the Delhi Capitals showed that their supporters are the true heartbeat of the club.