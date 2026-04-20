Iran refuses further talks with US

Tehran

Iran has announced that it currently has no plans to hold another round of negotiations with the United States, signalling a growing diplomatic deadlock. The statement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei and reported by source.

Baqaei said that the present situation is not suitable for meaningful dialogue, despite hopes from international mediators for follow-up talks after the recent Islamabad discussions. His remarks reflect increasing tensions as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s Parliament National Security Committee, said that any diplomatic engagement with Washington depends on Iran’s national interest and security. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he stressed that Iran is ready to act in ways that protect its interests.

Azizi described negotiations as a continuation of battlefield efforts, stating that talks would only be useful if they bring results that match military achievements. He warned that discussions would fail if the US makes excessive demands or follows what he called a “bullying approach.”

He added that although Iran has not completely closed the door to dialogue, it will not negotiate at any cost. Clear conditions have been set, including respect for Iran’s red lines, progress on the issue of Lebanon, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The situation remains tense as the ceasefire is set to end on April 22. Earlier talks between Tehran and Washington ended without agreement over key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

With limited progress and rising distrust, the possibility of further conflict remains high if both sides fail to reach a common ground soon.