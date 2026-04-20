Basava Jayanti Celebrated with Grandeur in Vijayapura District

Intro

Basava Jayanti was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in Vijayapura district, with district authorities and the public coming together to pay tribute to the 12th-century social reformer and philosopher Basaveshwara.

Vijayapura

Celebrations were held in Vijayapura on April 20, where district in-charge minister M. B. Patil participated in the program and offered floral tributes to the statue of Basaveshwara. The tribute ceremony took place at Basaveshwara Circle in the city, where a large number of people gathered to honor the legacy of the thinker.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil highlighted that Basaveshwara Jayanti is being celebrated in a meaningful and grand manner across the district where the revered leader was born. He said that people from all communities have come together to mark the occasion, reflecting the inclusive philosophy of Basaveshwara. He also mentioned that a Basava Jyoti Yatra has been organized as part of the celebrations, symbolizing the spread of Basaveshwara’s teachings and ideals.

A grand procession was also held in the city, attracting participation from various cultural groups, community organizations, and devotees. The procession showcased the life and contributions of Basaveshwara, who is remembered for his progressive ideas, emphasis on equality, and efforts to eradicate social discrimination.

The minister emphasized that Basaveshwara’s teachings continue to inspire society even today, as they promote universal values such as equality, justice, and compassion. He added that Basaveshwara is regarded as one of the greatest philosophers who provided timeless guidance through his vachanas and social reforms.

Several dignitaries, including district officials, police officials, municipal representatives, and members of different organizations, were present during the celebrations. The event witnessed participation from a wide cross-section of society, making it a significant cultural and spiritual occasion in the district.

The celebrations concluded with a call to follow the ideals of Basaveshwara and work towards building a just and inclusive society.