Policy confusion, political tussle stall development in Karnataka: Chalavadi

Narayanaswamy criticized Siddaramaiah, saying announcing Hindi’s optional status now causes confusion, injustice, and affects students, teachers

Kalaburagi

Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has sharply criticized the state government for its recent stance on Hindi under the National Education Policy (NEP), calling it “ill-timed and harmful to students.”

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, Narayanaswamy said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that Hindi is not mandatory in the state should have been made at the start of the academic year, not just before exams. “Students have studied Hindi all year and teachers have been paid salaries. Changing the policy now will create confusion and injustice,” he said.

He questioned whether teachers who taught Hindi would be affected and urged the government to allow students to take exams and receive marks. Narayanaswamy added that last-minute changes to education policy amount to “cheating students, parents, and teachers.”

Turning to broader political issues, he alleged that internal power-sharing disputes within the ruling Congress party have stalled development in Karnataka. “There is zero progress in the state due to political conflicts,” he claimed.

On by-elections, Narayanaswamy expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win both seats, suggesting this could challenge the stability of the current government. He also noted that while the party faces hurdles in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is likely to form governments in other states.

The Opposition leader further criticized the state government’s guarantee schemes, highlighting alleged financial irregularities. He claimed ₹5,000 crore from the Grihalakshmi scheme has not reached beneficiaries and accused the government of diverting ₹53,000 crore meant for Dalits under the ACP-TSP framework. “Not a single rupee of the ₹54,000 crore budgeted has reached Dalits. This is serious injustice,” he charged.

Narayanaswamy concluded by warning that dissatisfaction among Dalits and minorities will influence upcoming elections. “We will win the by-elections, and in the next two years, BJP will come to power in Karnataka,” he asserted.

This article has been carefully condensed to ensure clarity, neutrality, and simplicity while reflecting Narayanaswamy’s key statements and political concerns.