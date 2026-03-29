Gadag–Hotgi double railway line completed

Blurb

The 284-km double line project, delayed since 2017, completed the 9.60-km Almatti–Vandal stretch, including nine-span open web girder bridge, minor bridges, and a road overbridge

Vijayapura

The much-awaited Gadag–Hotgi double railway line project, which connects North and South Karnataka and also strengthens links to North India, has been fully completed. The development is expected to significantly ease rail travel, particularly from Vijayapura to major cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The 284-km double line project, which began in 2017, had faced prolonged delays due to challenging construction work. A major hurdle was the 9.60-km stretch between Almatti and Vandal, which included a bridge over the Parvatikatti stream. The construction of an open web girder bridge—featuring nine spans of 45.72 meters each—along with minor bridges and a road overbridge, was completed just two days ago, paving the way for full operational readiness of the route.

With the completion of the double line, railway capacity on the route has increased substantially. This will ensure better punctuality, faster movement of passenger and freight trains, and allow the introduction of additional train services. Until now, train operations on the single line often caused delays due to crossing issues, leading to extended travel times and frequent disruptions. At times, services were suspended for months, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. The completion of the project is expected to resolve these issues.

Key Benefits for Passengers:

Completion of the long-pending Almatti–Vandal stretch Reduction in train delays Increased route capacity Shorter travel duration Scope for introduction of superfast trains

Reduced Travel Time

Earlier, the Vijayapura–Bengaluru journey used to take around 14–15 hours due to single-line constraints. With the double line now operational, the travel time is expected to come down to 10–11 hours.

Demand for More Services:

Following the project’s completion, there is growing demand for additional train services on the Solapur–Vijayapura–Hubballi–Bengaluru route. Passengers and railway activists are urging authorities to introduce Vande Bharat trains and superfast services connecting Mumbai, New Delhi, and other major cities. Ashok Hallur, President of the Vijayapura Railway Struggle Committee, expressed satisfaction over the completion of the long-delayed project. He emphasized the need for faster trains between Vijayapura and Bengaluru and called for daily connectivity to major destinations such as New Delhi and Varanasi. The completion of the Gadag–Hotgi double line marks a significant milestone in improving rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region…