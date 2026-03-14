Akasa Air joins airlines imposing fuel surcharge amid Middle East crisis

New Delhi

After Air India and IndiGo, Akasa Air on Saturday introduced a fuel surcharge on its flights, following a rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices amid evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the airline said the surcharge will range from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 across its domestic and international routes.

The surcharge will apply to all bookings made from 12:01 am on March 15, 2026, while tickets booked before that time will not be affected.

“Given this impact, Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on our domestic and international routes for all bookings made with effect from 00:01 hours on March 15, 2026,” the airline said.

The carrier added that the fuel surcharge will be charged on a per-sector basis and will vary depending on the duration of the flight.

Akasa Air said the decision comes as aviation turbine fuel prices have risen significantly due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Fuel accounts for a substantial share of airline operating costs and directly affects industry-wide expenses.

Despite the increase, the airline said it remains focused on maintaining efficient operations and competitive fares.

“At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency,” the airline said.

The airline added that it will continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Friday announced a fuel surcharge on both domestic and international flight tickets starting March 14. In a statement, the airline said the surcharge will range between Rs 425 and Rs 2,300 depending on the route.

Earlier, Air India and Air India Express also announced the introduction of a fuel surcharge on flight tickets. According to the airline group, a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 per ticket on domestic flights came into effect from March 12.