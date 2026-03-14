 ‘Stop misusing domestic LPG for commercial purposes or face the music’

Intro: The crackdown comes as part of the govt’s effort to prevent misuse of subsidised cylinders and ensure that domestic LPG reach genuine households

Bengaluru

According to the department, officials have conducted large-scale seizure operations in multiple districts, targeting establishments that were illegally using domestic LPG cylinders meant for household consumption.

The crackdown comes as part of the government’s effort to prevent misuse of subsidised cylinders and ensure that domestic LPG supplies reach genuine household consumers.

In Bengaluru, officials carried out raids in several areas and seized a significant number of cylinders. In Peenya, authorities confiscated 45 domestic LPG cylinders that were reportedly being used for commercial activities. Similarly, in Chikkajala, officials seized as many as 209 cylinders during the inspection drives. The department stated that these cylinders were being used illegally by businesses instead of authorised commercial LPG cylinders.

The enforcement drive also extended to other districts. In Yadgiri district, officials seized 46 domestic LPG cylinders that were being misused for commercial purposes. In Shivamogga and Davanagere districts, authorities continued their inspections and seized three cylinders in Shivamogga and 13 cylinders in Davanagere.

Meanwhile, in Kolar district, officials conducted a raid on an illegal LPG refilling unit operating in the KGF area. During the raid, authorities discovered that domestic cylinders were being illegally refilled and redistributed. A case has been registered against the individuals involved in the operation.

Officials said that all such violations are being treated seriously, and strict legal action is being initiated against offenders. Cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and further investigations are underway to identify other illegal operations.

The department has urged businesses and individuals to strictly adhere to LPG usage regulations and avoid using domestic cylinders for commercial purposes. Authorities warned that enforcement drives will continue across the state, and anyone found violating the rules will face stringent penalties under the law.