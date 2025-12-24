Viral autorickshaw wheelie stunt backfires, driver booked

BENGALURU

City police arrested a 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver on charges of performing wheelie stunts in his three-wheeler, video recording it, and uploading the same on social media. The booked driver is Uday Vikram A, a resident of Plague Maramma Street in KR Puram. Police officials from KR Puram traffic station booked Vikram under section 281 (Rash or negligent driving/riding on a public way) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 184 (Dangerous Driving) and 189 (Racing/Speed Trials) of the Indian Motor Vehicle Act.

It was Vikram who got the video of his stunts recorded through friends last month and later uploaded it on social media. As it went viral, netizens tagged it to us. Acting suo-motu, we registered the case against him, seized the three-wheeler and its documents. We will write to the regional transport office (RTO) to suspend his driving licence as well as the registration certificate of the vehicle, an investigating officer said. The vehicle has been parked in the premises of KR Puram traffic police station and it will be released only after Vikram gets an order from the court, directing cops to release it.