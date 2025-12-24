Good Governance week workshop emphasises courtesy

Retired IAS officer Amar Narayan urged officials to serve citizens courteously during the Good Governance Week workshop.

Devanahalli

A strong message on empathy, accountability, and public-oriented administration was delivered during the Good Governance Week Dissemination Workshop held in Devanahalli, where senior officials and staff were urged to adopt a courteous and service-driven approach. The workshop was organised under the banner of Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur 2025 by the District Administration and Zilla Panchayat at the auditorium of the District Administration Building.

Inaugurating the programme, retired IAS officer Amar Narayan emphasised that officers should always maintain a polite and respectful attitude while dealing with the public. He reminded officials that the day also coincides with Farmers’ Day, celebrated across the country, and called upon officers to treat farmers with special respect. When farmers come to your office, welcome them with a smile and speak to them kindly. They are the ones who feed the nation and deserve the highest respect, he said.

Amar Narayan stressed that public servants would ultimately be remembered not for their positions but for their conduct. Quoting political thinker Edmund Burke, he said true governance ensures that even the last person in society does not suffer due to administrative negligence. He cautioned officers against working merely for publicity and urged them instead to focus on building a positive and lasting reputation through sincere service.

Highlighting administrative responsibility, he remarked that it is a matter of shame if public files remain pending without justification. He underlined that it is the duty of officials to proactively provide relief to aggrieved citizens and not insist on written complaints alone. Even when a grievance is expressed verbally, respond politely and act responsibly, he advised.

Addressing the gathering, A.B. Basavaraju said Good Governance Week is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He noted that the Government of India celebrates this week as Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur to bring administration closer to rural citizens.