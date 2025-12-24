Public must remain alert against cyber theft: City ASP

Cyber Theft Rising

Ramanagara

With cyber-related crimes increasing at an alarming rate, City Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra has urged citizens to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from online fraud. He was speaking at an awareness programme organised to educate the public about cyber theft and digital safety.

Addressing the gathering in Chitradurga, ASP Rajendra said that cyber theft cases have seen a sharp rise in recent months due to the rapid increase in online transactions, mobile banking, and digital payments. People are increasingly relying on smartphones and the internet for financial activities, but many are unaware of the risks involved. Cybercriminals are exploiting this lack of awareness, he said.

Rajendra explained that fraudsters often use methods such as fake phone calls posing as bank officials, fraudulent links sent through SMS or social media, phishing emails, and fake investment schemes to trap unsuspecting victims. He cautioned the public not to share sensitive information such as OTPs, ATM PINs, passwords, or bank details with anyone, regardless of how convincing the caller may sound.

He also warned against clicking unknown links or downloading suspicious applications, stating that such actions can lead to malware installation and unauthorized access to personal and financial data. Even a single careless click can result in loss of hard-earned money, he said.

The ASP stressed the importance of immediately reporting cyber crimes. Victims were advised to contact the nearest police station, cyber crime police unit, or dial the national cyber crime helpline 1930 as soon as they suspect fraud. He noted that early reporting increases the chances of freezing transactions and recovering lost money.

Rajendra further appealed to senior citizens, students, and small traders to be especially cautious, as these groups are often targeted by cybercriminals. He encouraged families to discuss cyber safety at home and help elderly members understand basic digital precautions.

Police officials present at the programme informed that regular awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools, colleges, banks, and public places to spread awareness about cyber security. Pamphlets explaining common cyber fraud methods and preventive steps were also distributed.

The programme concluded with a call for collective responsibility, emphasising that cyber crime prevention is possible only when citizens stay informed and alert. ASP Rajendra reiterated that while technology has made life easier, caution and awareness are essential to prevent falling victim to cyber theft.