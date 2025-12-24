Tur Dal procurement centres launched under MSP

Tur dal procurement centres have been opened districtwide under the state support price scheme for 2025–26.

Chitradurga

The Karnataka government has commenced tur dal (pigeon pea) procurement for the 2025–26 season by opening procurement centres across Chitradurga under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. The initiative aims to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and protect them from market fluctuations.

Under the state’s support price scheme, the government has fixed the MSP for tur dal at ₹8,000 per quintal. As per a decision taken by the district-level Task Force Committee, procurement will be limited to four quintals per acre from each farmer. The Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited will procure tur dal in Chitradurga city through its authorised agency, the OMEEA cooperative institution.

Procurement centres have been set up at multiple locations across the district to facilitate easy access for farmers. In Challakere taluk, procurement will be carried out at Ramajogihalli, Chikkamudure, and Meerasabihalli Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), as well as the Chalumeshwaraswamy Farmer Producer Centre in Challakere town. In Hiriyur taluk, the Eesha Farmer Producer Centre located at the APMC yard will handle procurement.

Similarly, in Chitradurga taluk, tur dal will be procured at Chikkagondanahalli PACS, Sri Manjunathaswamy Farmer Producer Centre at Turuvanur, and the Town Cooperative Society in Chitradurga city. In Molakalmuru taluk, procurement centres have been established at the Kondlahalli Beelineeru Chilume Agriculture and Sericulture Farmer Producer Company and the Molakalmuru Town Cooperative Society.

Officials said that registration for tur dal procurement is mandatory. Farmers must complete registration using their Aadhaar card through biometric authentication at the designated procurement centres. Only registered farmers will be eligible to sell tur dal at the support price.

For further details and assistance, farmers can contact the secretaries of the respective cooperative societies. Contact numbers have been provided for each centre, including Ramajogihalli (9741392578), Chikkamudure (6362928198), Meerasabihalli (9686153879), Challakere (8217399538), Hiriyur (9535196763), Chikkagondanahalli (6362187408), Turuvanur (9620266826), Chitradurga (8904308894), and Kondlahalli (9901939348).