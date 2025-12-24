Andhra Pradesh Aims to Lead India’s Quantum Revolution, Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu unveils ambitious action plan to position Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading quantum technology hub.

Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed strong confidence that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the national leader in quantum technology, asserting that the state is laying the foundation for a transformative technological revolution. Addressing a massive digital gathering of more than 50,000 students, professionals, researchers, and industry partners, Naidu outlined an ambitious roadmap to build a future-ready quantum workforce and strengthen the Amaravati Quantum Valley ecosystem.

Speaking under a state-led initiative focused on advanced technologies, the Chief Minister said the government has prepared a comprehensive action plan to produce experts across quantum and allied domains. He announced that Andhra Pradesh aims to train one million individuals in quantum fundamentals such as quantum mechanics and quantum algorithms. In addition, the state plans to skill 300,000 professionals in quantum software and hardware technologies, while nurturing 100,000 experts in advanced research and innovation.

Naidu said Amaravati will be developed as India’s Quantum Valley, drawing inspiration from Silicon Valley in the United States. He expressed optimism that quantum computing devices would be designed and manufactured in Amaravati within the next two years, signalling the state’s intent to move rapidly from skill development to high-end production and innovation.

Highlighting the strong response to the initiative, the Chief Minister said the quantum programme has already generated significant enthusiasm among young learners and professionals. Through a single announcement to train quantum experts, 54,000 people registered, he noted, calling it a clear indication of the growing interest in next-generation technologies among India’s youth.

The programme is being implemented through a strategic partnership led by WISER (The Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research), with Qubitech serving as the India partner. The collaboration aims to bring global expertise, industry exposure, and cutting-edge curriculum to Andhra Pradesh’s quantum mission.