Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to Showcase Alang as Global Leader

Gandhinagar

The second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, scheduled to be held next month in Rajkot, is set to place Gujarat’s maritime capabilities firmly in the global spotlight. A major focus of the conference will be the internationally renowned Alang–Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard, which has emerged as a cornerstone of the state’s blue economy and sustainable industrial growth.

Developed under the guidance of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), the Alang–Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard has grown into one of the world’s largest and most trusted ship recycling hubs. The facility contributes nearly 32 per cent to the global ship recycling volume, a remarkable achievement driven by progressive state policies, transparent governance, strict safety norms, and strong environmental commitments.

To date, more than 8,800 ships have been recycled at Alang through safe and systematic processes. With an impressive 99.95 per cent of materials reused, the yard has become a benchmark for green economy practices worldwide. Both hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated during recycling operations are handled using scientifically validated disposal methods, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Out of the 128 operational plots at Alang, 115 are fully compliant with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC). With the convention coming into global force in June 2025, Alang has earned recognition as the world’s most reliable and compliant green ship recycling centre. This compliance reinforces India’s commitment to safe, environmentally sound ship recycling practices aligned with international standards.

The ship recycling yard is supported by robust infrastructure, including a dedicated training institute, a Level-3 multispecialty hospital and trauma centre for workers, and state-of-the-art waste management facilities. Waste from recycling activities is treated at the TSDF site, which is currently undergoing further upgradation to enhance capacity and efficiency.