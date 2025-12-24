Tata Motors Crosses 2.5 Lakh EV Milestone, Strengthening Leadership in India’s Electric Mobility Drive

Tata Motors marks a landmark moment as over 2.5 lakh TATA.ev cars now operate nationwide.

Mumbai

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has crossed a significant milestone in India’s electric vehicle journey, with more than 2.5 lakh TATA.ev cars now running on roads across the country. The achievement reinforces the company’s leadership position in India’s rapidly expanding electric passenger vehicle segment, at a time when EVs are transitioning from niche adoption to mainstream acceptance.

The milestone reflects the growing confidence of Indian consumers in electric mobility and highlights Tata Motors’ pivotal role in shaping this transformation. Since the launch of its first mass-market electric car, the Nexon.ev, in 2020, the company has consistently expanded its EV footprint, focusing on affordability, reliability, and ecosystem development.

The Nexon.ev created history by becoming the first electric car in India to cross one lakh cumulative sales, setting a benchmark for the domestic EV industry. Building on this success, Tata Motors has broadened its electric portfolio to cater to diverse customer needs and price segments.

Currently, Tata Motors commands around 66 per cent of India’s electric passenger vehicle market, meaning nearly two out of every three electric cars on Indian roads belong to the Tata stable. Its EV lineup includes models such as the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and Harrier.ev, covering multiple body styles and consumer segments.

In addition to personal mobility, the company also offers the XPRES-T EV for fleet operators, expanding access to electric mobility for commercial and shared transportation services.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said that crossing 2.5 lakh EV sales demonstrates that electric mobility is increasingly becoming part of everyday Indian life. He noted that customers are now driving EVs with greater confidence and trusting them as their primary vehicles.