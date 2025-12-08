I believe in Krishna philosophy, not violence, Congress believes in Kamsa: HDK

BENGALURU

I believe in Krishna philosophy, not Kamsa violence. Congress believes in Kansa. Let the Chief Minister, who called me a humanist, and Minister Mahadevappa, who called me an ideological degenerate, tell me what they are teaching school children. Is there no limit to stupidity, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has criticised.

Posting on social media, he said, Bhagavad Gita is the light of the world, the light of knowledge. The lamp of the right path. The essence of ideals. With the good intention of guiding children on the right path from childhood, I have written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and requested him to include the Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum.

Perhaps, Mahadevappa does not know the essence of the Bhagavad Gita. He must have deeply understood the essence of some other scripture. All the people’s representatives, including myself, take oath as per the constitution. We take oath in the name of God, father and mother. Is this also the right path. So what is Mahadevappa’s path. Is it the path of Kansa, he asked.

Mahadevappa, should know that today’s Indian politics is based on the Krishna principle. The Bhagavad Gita is the divinity for everything, war, politics, knowledge, administration, human relations. Krishna enlightenment is eternal, the Bhagavad Gita is timeless. I don’t like to call you ignorant. You who always chant about the Constitution and democracy, read the Ramayana and Mahabharata along with the Bhagavad Gita. This is just my advice. Finally, I have never said not to read the Bhagavad Gita. I will never say that, Kumaraswamy said.

Teaching the Bhagavad Gita is essential in order to give a strong emphasis to value-based education. India has long been a land of saints, knowledge and eternal civic values. Sanatan Dharma also upholds the universal ideal of Vasudhaiva family. The Bhagavad Gita, taught by Lord Krishna to Arjuna, is the supreme knowledge which emphasises the importance of Nishkama Karma and performing one’s duty with honesty and dedication. These values ​​are of immense relevance, especially in the current global environment, Minister Kumaraswamy had written to Minister Pradhan.