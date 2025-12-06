Maheshwar Rao Orders Comprehensive Plan to Stop Sewage Inflow Into K–100 Waterway



Officials must prioritise preventing sewage from entering the citizen waterway to safeguard cleanliness and long-term sustainability.

BENGALURU

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed civic agencies to prepare a comprehensive action plan to completely stop sewage from entering the K–100 citizen waterway. The instruction came during his inspection of the stretch from Anepalya Junction to Shantinagar Bus Stand, covering nearly 2 km.

Rao noted that while sewage inflow has been significantly curbed in many parts of the K–100, certain areas continue to face the problem. He said BWSSB must immediately survey these pockets and submit a detailed proposal outlining permanent solutions.

To improve water quality, a 5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has already been set up near Kumbaragudi to treat wastewater from the stormwater drain. The treated water is being released back into the K–100 valley as part of a long-term restoration effort. For remaining sewage intrusion, officials are adopting biological treatment methods and other nature-based solutions.

Concrete rings placed within the waterway have been planted with pollutant-absorbing species that naturally filter waste and release cleaner water downstream. Further, BWSSB is nearing completion of a 15 MLD Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station (ISPS) designed to intercept sewage before it enters the stormwater network. The Chief Commissioner instructed that the ISPS must begin functioning within a month.

During the inspection, officials found that garbage was being dumped at certain points along the waterway. Rao directed officers to identify households responsible, raise awareness, and install CCTV cameras at key locations to strengthen surveillance.

With most project works completed, Rao said the K–100 waterway should soon be opened for public use. Contractors have been instructed to maintain cleanliness along the walkway and regularly remove accumulated silt.

Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, Additional Commissioner (Development) Naveen Kumar Raju, Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade, Rajesh, Ravi, B-SMILE, BWSSB officials and others accompanied the inspection.



The citizen waterway project along the 9.2-km Koramangala stormwater drain—from KR Market to Bellandur Lake—has achieved 90% completion. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to finish the remaining work at the earliest.