Friday, December 5, 2025
CM assures to declare Sept 13 as Women Employees’ Day

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the government will declare September 13 as Women Employees’ Day to honour the significant contribution of women working in the state administration. Speaking at a women’s conference organised by the Karnataka State Government Women Employees’ Association in Bengaluru, he said the government has already approved one day of paid menstrual leave every month for women employees. Discussions are also underway to provide office space for the association at Bal Bhavan.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating gender discrimination, noting that women today are contributing equally to governance and other fields. He stressed that women play a crucial role in shaping their children’s personality and must instil rationality and scientific thinking in them. Creating awareness among children about superstitions and blind beliefs is essential for building a progressive society, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Constitution promotes equality, and this principle must guide society. He urged parents not to instil caste-based identity in children. Schools and colleges now read the Preamble daily to reinforce constitutional values. Emphasising women’s empowerment, he highlighted that 3.5 crore women benefit from the Shakti scheme, enabling savings that support children’s education. Women must be socially and economically empowered for true social progress, he said.

Quote
“Women employees, who are making significant contributions to the government machinery, are serving on par with men. Women are actively performing in all fields. The government is committed to eliminating gender disparity in the state.”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

DKS defends menstrual leave, says no gender differentiation needed

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar defended the menstrual leave policy, stressing equality and stating that society should not differentiate between men and women. He highlighted women’s abilities and the government’s initiatives empowering them. Shivakumar said women are capable of achieving more with support and direction, reaffirming the government’s commitment to gender-inclusive policies.

