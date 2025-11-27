Indian, US Officials Strengthen Talks on Key Economic Issues

Indian envoy discusses major economic priorities in detailed US meeting

Washington

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held an extensive discussion with Jacob Helberg, the new US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, focusing on strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Kwatra congratulated Helberg on taking charge and said their talks covered areas such as a balanced trade deal, strategic trade dialogue, and collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Helberg, who assumed office in mid-October, earlier served as an Advisor to the Council of Economic Advisors at the White House. He also founded The Hill and Valley Forum, which connected Silicon Valley leaders with US lawmakers to reduce knowledge gaps on technology and policy. The US State Department noted that Helberg has worked with Congressional leaders on national security concerns involving China. He previously served as Senior Advisor to Palantir Technologies’ CEO and invested early in several fast-growing tech companies. Between 2022 and 2024, he was a Commissioner on the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, pushing for tariffs and stronger industrial independence from China. He also worked with Google as global lead for Search policy and helped establish GeoQuant.

On November 24, Kwatra met US Representative Jay Obernolte, Chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee. Kwatra said he highlighted growing opportunities for cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence during their meeting.

Last week, the ambassador met US Senator John Barrasso and discussed the main factors driving the India-US strategic partnership. Kwatra said they spoke about building a fair trade arrangement, boosting oil and gas trade, and strengthening defence and security ties.

Earlier in October, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India and the US were making steady progress toward a fair and equitable trade agreement, with officials from both sides engaged in continuous discussions.