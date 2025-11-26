Commissioner Visits PM SHRI KV MEG & Centre

BENGALURU:

Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), visited PM SHRI KV MEG & Centre on Tuesday. She inaugurated the newly established STEM Lab, developed in collaboration with Sard under the Vidyanjali initiative. Equipped with 3-D and VR learning tools, the advanced lab aims to promote inquiry, creativity and experiential learning, helping students understand complex scientific concepts through immersive simulations and hands-on activities.

Pandey also visited the Toy Library and ATAL Lab, interacting with students and learning about the impact of these facilities on their learning experience.

A ceremonial welcome was organised by Principal Lokesh Bihari Sharma, with NCC cadets presenting a guard of honour and a traditional purnakumbha reception. She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shaik Tajuddin and Assistant Commissioners R. Pramid, R.M. Sokalla and K. Hema, along with other senior officials.