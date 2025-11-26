2027 Census Trial Begins in JP Park Ward with New Mobile App

Trial run aims to refine processes and help enumerators work efficiently and accurately.

BENGALURU

Ahead of the nationwide census planned for 2027, the Central Government has developed a dedicated mobile application to streamline and modernise house list preparation in 2026. To test the efficiency, usability and on-ground performance of this new app, trial operations are being conducted at three locations in Karnataka, including JP Park Ward under the North City Corporation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Enumerators have begun visiting households across designated enumeration blocks, gathering essential data and urging residents to cooperate fully to ensure smooth operations.

A delegation from the Office of the Registrar General of India—Assistant Directors Jitendra Sharma and Akash Devra—visited JP Park Ward on Tuesday. They reviewed the trial process, observed how the mobile app was being used in the field and assessed the coordination between enumerators and the public.

Officials from the Karnataka State Census Directorate, supervisors, North City Corporation enumerators, the charge officer and census clerks were also present during the inspection.

House List Mobile App Trial Operation – Key Details

Total Enumerators: 83

83 Supervisors: 16

16 Charge Officer: 1

1 Ward-Level Oversight: North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar

North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar Trial Start Date: November 10

November 10 Scheduled Completion: November 30

November 30 Objective: Evaluate app performance, detect operational gaps, refine census pre-preparation

This trial aims to resolve all procedural hurdles ahead of the 2026 house listing exercise, ensuring a smooth and confusion-free nationwide census operation in 2027.