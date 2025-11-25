CM inaugurates development projects worth ₹1 lakh crore

Siddaramaiah launched over 2,000 projects worth ₹1 lakh crore statewide, reportedly countering Opposition claims of an ‘empty treasury’

Chikkaballapur

In a spectacular show of development blitz, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for over 2,000 projects cumulatively worth more than ₹1 lakh crore across the state, with several mega schemes unveiled in Chikkaballapura district’s Shidlaghatta taluk.

Speaking at the event, the CM directly countered the Opposition’s repeated charge that “the Congress government has an empty treasury.” He declared, “To those who say the treasury is empty, we are answering with ₹1 lakh crore worth of development works through guaranteed schemes and other projects. Our government has not only spent over ₹1 lakh crore on guarantee schemes so far but is simultaneously executing development works of similar magnitude.”

Highlighting today’s achievements, he said the newly inaugurated Hi-Tech Rose Garden Market will benefit rose growers across the entire state, while multiple high-value projects in Shidlaghatta demonstrate the government’s rapid pace of development. “We promised and we delivered. Guarantees are being implemented exactly as announced,” he asserted.

The CM revealed that the state has already spent more than ₹1 lakh crore on five guarantee schemes and is simultaneously pushing development across sectors including irrigation, urban and rural development, and welfare. “Our government is bringing development and welfare schemes directly to people’s doorsteps,” he said, promising a new Vidhana Soudha-like complex for Shidlaghatta soon.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister M.C. Sudhakar, several MLAs, MLCs, district officials, and thousands of citizens attended the grand event. The day-long program included inauguration of the Hi-Tech Silk Cocoon Market, drinking water projects for 164 villages under H.N. Valle Phase-3, and distribution of benefits to various sections.

With Monday’s massive development push, the Congress government has thrown down the gauntlet to its critics, using concrete projects as its most powerful response.