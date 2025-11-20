Indian Pickleball League Unveils Five Franchises for Debut Season

India’s rapidly growing pickleball ecosystem received a major boost with new league franchises

New Delhi

The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) has officially announced its first five franchises for the inaugural season, marking a significant leap in the sport’s expansion across major urban centres. Sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the league aims to position pickleball as India’s next breakout sport through a city-based, fan-friendly format.

The unveiling took place at a high-profile launch event in Chennai, graced by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin. Actors Sreeleela and Kayadu Lohar added star presence, while India’s top pickleball talents, including Mihika Yadav and Aman Patel, reinforced the sport’s growing competitive depth.

The first set of teams features representation from key metros: Gurgaon Capital Warriors (M3M Gurugram), Mumbai Smashers (Nazara Mumbai/Absolute Sports), Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors (Accord Group), and Hyderabad Royals (Operam Ventures). A sixth franchise is expected shortly.

The debut season will be held at New Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 1–7, 2025, bringing together elite Indian and international players. The broadcast-oriented format is designed to draw new audiences through fast-paced, high-energy action.

Gurugram’s maiden entry into a national sports league was hailed by M3M India Director Pankaj Bansal, who described it as a landmark moment for the city’s sporting culture. Bengaluru Blasters CEO Vasanth Kalyan said the sport mirrors the city’s youthful dynamism. Mumbai’s commercial strength is set to bolster the league, with Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain calling pickleball “a perfect fit” for the city’s competitive spirit.

Chennai and Hyderabad also bring strong corporate backing, with both franchises emphasising the sport’s potential in their regions. With robust urban participation and strategic investment, the IPBL aims to establish pickleball as one of India’s most exciting emerging sporting properties.