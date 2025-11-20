India lose to Bangladesh after 22 years

Kolkata

India slumped to a 0–1 defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka, their first loss to their neighbours in 22 years, continuing a dismal run in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. The result leaves India as the only winless side in Group C after five matches and hands head coach Khalid Jamil his second straight defeat following last month’s 1–2 loss to Singapore.

In front of over 23,000 fans at the National Stadium, Shekh Morsalin’s 11th-minute strike settled the contest, finishing a swift Bangladesh counterattack that carved open India’s defence. The goal also marked Bangladesh’s first win over India since the 2003 SAFF Championship — also in Dhaka.

With both teams already out of contention for the finals, the match was largely about bragging rights. India, however, were left frustrated by Bangladesh’s resolute defending and frequent game-management tactics, with goalkeeper Mitul Marma repeatedly going to ground to disrupt rhythm.

Jamil’s side showed more urgency after the break, especially following the introduction of Mahesh Naorem as a No.10. Debutant Mohammed Sanan, brought on in the second half, provided India’s best moments going forward. Five minutes after coming on, Sanan picked out Brison Fernandes with a precise cross, only for the midfielder to head wide from close range.

India had earlier come close through Rahul Bheke, who nodded wide from a Suresh Wangjam free-kick, and Rahim Ali, who narrowly missed a tap-in. Sanan later tested Marma with a low effort from distance and also cleverly stopped a Bangladesh counter, taking a tactical booking.

Refereeing decisions added to India’s frustrations, particularly when Vikram Partap Singh was pulled back without a foul being awarded. India’s best opportunity, however, came in the 30th minute when Marma’s misjudgement left the goal exposed, but Lallianzuala Chhangte’s lob was headed away by Hamza Choudhury.

Bangladesh’s winner stemmed from an India corner: Rakib Hossain beat Akash Mishra and delivered an outside-of-the-boot pass to an unmarked Morsalin, who nutmegged Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to seal a historic victory.