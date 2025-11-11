Will get to the bottom of the case: PM Modi

PM speaks to HM on phone from Bhutan; death toll stands at 13; Pulwama doc believed to be occupant in car.

PM: Came to Thimpu with a heavy heart

Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi has said, the conspir- ators behind the Delhi car blast will not be spared and the probe agencies investigating it will get to the bottom of the case and bring those responsi- ble for it to justice. Addressing an event marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Prime Minister Modi said, he came to Thimpu with a “heavy heart” in view of the incident in Delhi. The PM said, through- out last night, he was in touch with the probe agencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a series of high-level security review meetings in the wake of the car blast incident in Delhi, directing officials to ensure that every individual involved is iden- tified and brought to jus- tice. Following the meetings, sources confirmed that the investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The Union Home Ministry confirmed that the Home Minister held two back-to-back meetings with top security officials.

Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims: CM

D e l h i C h i e f M i n i s t e r Rekha Gupta on Tuesdayalso announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those ren- dered permanently dis- abled and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries in the blast, which took place after a high-intensity explo- sion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast and multi-state searches. Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to justice, Shah directed officials to uncover the full conspiracy behind the attack and bring all culprits to book without delay. The Home Minister issued strict instructions for coordinated action and rapid progress in the probe.

Bengaluru under security blanket

Bengaluru: The police have stepped up security across key public spaces in Bengaluru following Monday’s bomb blast in Delhi. Anti-sabotage squads and bomb disposal units have been placed on standby to respond to any potential threat. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that all police personnel, including senior officers, have been deployed on patrolling duty. “We will sanitise abandoned vehicles across the city. Nakabandi has been enforced on major roads.