Phase-II polls: Bihar records 67% turnout

PATNA Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 67 per cent in the second and final phase of polling, wrapping up a nearly month-long exercise that saw the ruling NDA defend its “sushasan” pitch against the opposition’s onslaught, promising “change”.

The results, which will be declared on November 14, will decide whether Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the longest serving Chief Minister, secures yet another tenure or his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who has likened the 20-year-old regime to a “rick- ety old car” (khataara), takes the wheel. Briefing reporters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said the state recorded 68.79 per cent voter turnout, provisionally, in the second and final phase of the assembly polls. In both phases, the state registered a voter turnout of 66.90 per cent, provisionally, which is 9.6 percentage points more than the last assembly polls, the CEO added.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the state recorded a voter turnout of 57.29 per cent. The polling per- centage across 122 constituencies com- prising 3.70 crore voters, which was higher than the “record” 65.09 turnout reg- istered in the first phase on November 6, was likely to go up, as queues of voters were seen at many booths, officials said. Kishanganj, the lone Muslim-majority district in the state, recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 76.26, followed by adjoining Katihar (75.23) and Purnea (73.79), Supaul (70.69) and Araria (67.79). Most of the dis- tricts are situated along the border with Nepal, many of them falling in the state’s north-eastern region of Kosi- Seemanchal, flood prone and with a high percentage of the minority community. Turnout has also been high in south Bihar districts like Jamui (67.81 pc), Gaya (67.50 pc) and Kaimur (67.22 pc). The lowest turnout (57.31 pc) was recorded in Nawada, the only district that did not touch the 60 per cent mark till 5 pm.

9 exit polls predict NDA sweep in Bihar

PATNA: As voting for the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on Tuesday, exit polls have predicted a return for the NDA’s alliance with a clear majority by securing 130 to 160 seats. Mahagathbadhan, despite all its promises to bring change to Bihar, may fall short with only 70 to 100 seats. People Pulse poll survey said that NDA may get 133-159 seats, Mahagathbandhan will secure around 75-101 seats, while Jan Suraaj may win 0-5 seats, and others may get 2-8 seats. According to the Dainik Bhaskar poll, NDA may get 145-160 seats, Mahagathbandhan may secure 73-91 seats.

‘India to build immigration checkpoint near Gelephu’

THIMPU Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will soon construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near the border town of Gelephu in Bhutan to further ease the movement of visitors and investors between the two countries.

Addressing a gathering at the Changlimithang Celebra- tion Ground in Thim- phu as part of his two-day state visit to the Himalayan nation, PM Modi said the move will strengthen connectivity and ease of movement between the two neighbouring nations.

“I’m making another important announcement from this platform today. In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors,” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also announced the connection of Gelephu and Samtse to India’s vast railway network, noting that upon completion, this project will significantly improve access for Bhutanese industries and farmers to In- dia’s large market. He added that in addition to rail and road connectivity, both coun- tries are rapidly advancing border infrastructure.

Emphasising the deep-root- ed partnership between India and Bhutan, PM Modi high- lighted that the prog- ress and prosperity of both countries are closely linked, noting India’s previous commitment to providing Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan’s Five-Year Plan. According to the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, Rs 7,000 crore of the announced Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, Rs 1,000 crore for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Rs 1,500 crore for RGoB’s Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and Rs 500 crore for Programme Grant.