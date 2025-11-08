Saturday, November 8, 2025
SIT probe reveals use of out-of-state numbers for voter fraud in Aland: DCM

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has made a sensational revelation, alleging that phone numbers from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi were used in voter fraud in Aland constituency, Kalaburagi. He also claimed that votes were being deleted early in the morning — a finding confirmed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking at a joint press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at KPCC’s Bharat Jodo Bhavan, Shivakumar said that a nationwide campaign against voter fraud, called Vote Chori, is currently underway. “In Karnataka, such irregularities were first found in Mahadevapura, which Congress exposed. Now, similar incidents have surfaced in Gandhinagar and Aland,” he stated.

“The SIT investigation has revealed shocking details — votes were deleted during early hours, and mobile numbers from several northern states were used to manipulate voter data,” he said.

Shivakumar criticized the Election Commission for inaction. “When we seek information, the Commission asks us for proof. That’s why we’ve decided that local body elections should be conducted only through ballot papers,” he remarked.

As part of the Vote Choriawareness movement, Shivakumar said over 1.12 crore signatures have been collected across the country, including those of the Chief Minister and himself. The campaign aims to alert citizens about threats to democracy. “We will hold a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan soon,” he announced, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect free and fair elections.

