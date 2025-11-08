Govt to soon issue orders on sugarcane prices: CM

“There is no discrepancy between announcements and action. Initially, factory owners were reluctant to pay Rs 3,200 until the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi intervened. Following this, they agreed. The government will provide Rs 50 per quintal, and factories will contribute another Rs 50.” – Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the state government will soon issue an official order fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per quintal. The announcement came after the Chief Minister paid homage to Saint Kanakadasa on his birth anniversary, Kanakadasa Jayanti, by garlanding his statue in Bengaluru.

Addressing media queries regarding claims by sugar factory owners, including BJP leader Murugesh Nirani, who stated they could pay only Rs 3,200 per quintal, CM Siddaramaiah clarified that the agreed-upon price of Rs 3,300 was accepted by all parties during meetings with stakeholders. “There is no discrepancy between announcements and action. Initially, factory owners were reluctant to pay Rs 3,200 until the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi intervened. Following this, they agreed. The government will provide Rs 50 per quintal, and factories will contribute another Rs 50,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that Minister for Sugar Shivananda Patil will soon meet sugarcane farmers to communicate the official announcement. The government is also conducting additional discussions to resolve other pending issues between sugarcane farmers and factory managements.

Speaking on Kanakadasa Jayanti, Siddaramaiah highlighted the saint’s vision and devotion. “Kanakadasa was a visionary and a social reformer who spread messages of humanity, equality, and devotion through his keertanas, poetry, and writings. Despite facing discrimination at Udupi pilgrimage, his unwavering devotion led to divine darshan,” he said.

The CM emphasized that the Congress-led government is committed to celebrating Kanakadasa’s ideals across districts, taluks, and gram panchayats, ensuring his teachings of social equality, compassion, and devotion continue to inspire the people of Karnataka.