Chess and board game competitions organized for children

Chikkaballapur

As part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava and Children’s Day celebrations, the district administration of Chikkaballapur has organized a special initiative to promote the intellectual development and strategic thinking of rural children through chess and other board games. The program, titled “Chess and Board Games Festival for Village Children”, will engage children from all 157 Gram Panchayats in the district, according to District Panchayat Chief Officer Dr. V. Naveen Bhat.

The competitions are designed for children aged 6 to 14 and will feature chess as well as other strategic board games. The events will begin on November 14, 2025, coinciding with Children’s Day celebrations, and continue until November 20, 2025. Competitions will be held at multiple levels: Gram Panchayat, Taluk, and District. Winners at each level will receive cash prizes, trophies, and certificates to encourage participation and skill development.

The Gram Panchayat level competitions will be conducted locally, with first-place winners receiving Rs. 3,000, second place Rs. 2,000, and third place Rs. 1,000, along with books and certificates. Taluk-level competitions will be held on November 18, offering higher cash awards of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 2,000 respectively, along with trophies and books. The district-level finals on November 20 will see the top participants compete for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,500, and Rs. 5,000 cash prizes, alongside trophies, books, and certificates.

The initiative aims to enhance children’s cognitive abilities, strategic thinking, and analytical skills while fostering healthy competition and enthusiasm for learning. Participation in these competitions is free, and children can register through local Gram Panchayat offices or by scanning the QR code provided. The festival underscores the district’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting educational and recreational activities for children across rural communities.