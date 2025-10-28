‘Gnyanam 2025’ special programme inaugurated in UdupiUdupi

A special programme titled ‘Gnanam 2025’ was organized by Udupi Poornaprajna Evening College on Tuesday at the college auditorium.

Inaugurating the event, Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna said that educational institutions play a vital role in nurturing individuals with knowledge, values, and cultural awareness. He urged students to make good use of the opportunities provided by their institutions, cultivate positive thoughts, and contribute to nation-building.

Udupi District BJP Yuva Morcha President Prithviraj Shetty Billadi, addressing the gathering, said that students possess the power to transform the system of the nation. He encouraged them to utilize such platforms to become the voice of society and bring glory to both the country and their institution.

The institution’s honorary secretary, C.A. T. Prashanth Holla, also spoke on the occasion. The programme was presided over by the college principal, Dr. Chandrakant Bhat.

Dr. Raghavendra L., Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Student Welfare Officers Vinayak Pai B. and Dr. Prajna Marpally, and Programme Coordinator Gauri Shenoy were present.

Student leader Gagan J. Suvarna welcomed the guests, NSS unit leader Vishwas proposed the vote of thanks, and Rani compered the event.