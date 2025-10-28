Farmers continue day-and-night protest demanding irrigation project

Chamarajanagar



Farmers’ associations are continuing their round-the-clock protest at Vadekahalli village, urging the government to implement the Dantalli Lift Irrigation Project and ensure adequate water for agriculture.

The agitation, led by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Dantalli Lift Irrigation Project Committee, saw strong participation from local farmers. MLA M.R. Manjunath, who visited the protest site, appealed to the farmers to withdraw their agitation and assured them of action.

Speaking at the protest, the MLA said that despite the Cauvery River flowing barely 1.5 km from Dantalli village, many areas in Hanur taluk — including Martalli, Kurattihosuru, Ramapura, and Kaudalli — still lack drinking and irrigation water. “It’s like darkness under the lamp — the river flows nearby, yet people remain thirsty,” he remarked. He called for the early preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to address the issue.

Manjunath promised that while the DPR process would take some time, efforts would be made to complete it by January next year. However, farmers refused to end their protest until the DPR is finalised.

Leaders and farmers, including Shailendra, Basavaraju, Bettegowda, Ravikumar of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, Arputharaj, Periyanayagam, Lawrence, and many others, continued their day-and-night sit-in with the support of hundreds of villagers and women participants.