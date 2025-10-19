Minister Tangadagi calls RSS anti-national group



Koppal

A fresh political storm has erupted in Karnataka as Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi made a fiery statement against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it an anti-national organisation. His remarks come amidst an ongoing political clash between the ruling Congress and the BJP over RSS activities in public spaces.

The controversy began after Minister Priyank Kharge raised questions about RSS shakhas (meetings) in government areas. This led to protests from Hindu groups and sharp responses from BJP leaders. The situation further escalated when Youth Congress members joined the protest in support of Kharge. Clashes have also been reported in some areas.

Adding to the tension, Minister Tangadagi, while speaking to reporters in Koppala, said,

“Those who accept RSS are not patriots. RSS did not support Gandhi, Basavanna, Buddha, Ambedkar, or even the national flag and anthem. How can they claim to be patriotic?”

He questioned why RSS members, who conduct marches holding sticks, are not treated the same as others who carry weapons.

“RSS was not part of the freedom struggle. It is not even a registered organisation. It has been banned three times in the past,” he added.

Tangadagi clarified that the Congress government is not planning to ban RSS but insisted that any public activity by the group should require permission, just like during former BJP CM Jagadish Shettar’s time.

He asked,

“If someone studied in RSS, does that automatically make them a patriot? If Modi came from RSS, does that make him a patriot?”

His comments have deeply angered BJP leaders and Hindu groups, intensifying the already heated debate. Social media has exploded with reactions from both sides, while political observers await the government’s next move.

This remark has further widened the gap between the Congress and RSS supporters, and tensions are expected to rise in the coming days.