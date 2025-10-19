India’s automobile exports jump 26% in Q2 FY26 to 16.85L units

New Delhi

India’s automobile exports recorded a sharp 26 per cent growth in the July–September quarter of FY26, touching 16.85 lakh units compared to 13.35 lakh units in the same period last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The surge underscores the rising global demand for India-made cars, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

Passenger vehicle exports, which include cars, SUVs, and utility vehicles, rose 23 per cent year-on-year to 2,41,554 units, up from 1,96,196 units in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Car exports climbed 20.5 per cent to 1,25,513 units, while shipments of utility vehicles surged 26 per cent to 1,13,374 units. Although van exports remained relatively small in volume, they grew by a notable 39 per cent to 2,667 units.

Among automakers, Maruti Suzuki India maintained its leadership position with exports of 2,05,763 units, followed by Hyundai Motor India, which shipped 99,540 units during the quarter.

Two-wheeler exports continued to drive the overall growth momentum, rising 25 per cent to 12,95,468 units compared to 10,35,997 units in the same quarter last year. Within this category, motorcycle exports increased 27 per cent to 11,08,109 units, while scooter exports saw a 12 per cent growth to 1,77,957 units.

Industry analysts noted that the steady demand from Latin American, African, and ASEAN markets has boosted India’s export performance, reinforcing its position as a key hub for global automobile manufacturing and supply.