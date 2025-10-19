Global Leaders to Gather in South Korea for APEC CEO Summit to Tackle AI, Trade, and Economic Challenges

Gyeongju

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) announced that it will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit later this month, bringing together approximately 1,700 participants from APEC member economies and leading global corporations. The four-day forum, scheduled from October 28 to 31 in Gyeongju—around 275 kilometers southeast of Seoul—will coincide with the APEC Leaders’ Summit, which follows on October 31 and November 1.

Among the prominent figures attending are Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, Google’s Asia-Pacific Chief Marketing Officer Simon Kahn, Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser, and Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato. Also set to attend are International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

KCCI Chairman Chey Tae-won will preside over the event, hosting the opening reception and delivering welcome remarks. Over the course of the summit, leaders will engage in in-depth discussions on a wide array of topics such as global economic challenges, digital transformation, sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) strategies, digital currencies, geopolitical cooperation, and future mobility solutions.

The APEC CEO Summit has long served as the premier business gathering in the Asia-Pacific region, fostering dialogue among influential executives and policymakers for more than three decades. This year’s forum is particularly significant as it sets the stage for discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid renewed trade tensions. The event underscores South Korea’s growing role as a hub for regional economic diplomacy and innovation.