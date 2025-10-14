Vowles praises Albon’s confidence and consistency

New Delhi

Williams team principal James Vowles has hailed Alex Albon’s “outstanding” 2025 Formula 1 season, crediting the driver’s confidence and consistency for the team’s impressive resurgence.

Albon, currently eighth in the Drivers’ Championship with 70 points, has scored in 11 of 18 races and achieved career-best fifth-place finishes in Australia, Miami, Imola, and the Netherlands. His performance has pushed Williams to fifth in the Constructors’ standings, marking a strong turnaround for the Grove-based outfit. Meanwhile, teammate Carlos Sainz, who joined from Ferrari, has collected 32 points.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Vowles said Albon’s growth since joining Williams has been remarkable. “He’s always been quick, but now he has complete belief in himself and the car. His pace and mindset have been exceptional,” Vowles noted.

He emphasized that Albon’s confidence has been key to his transformation. “You can’t shake Alex this year. His belief in what he’s doing and what the car is doing is unshakable. He’s directing the team in the right way,” he added.

Albon has acknowledged that 2025 is his best season in Formula 1, crediting teamwork and Williams’ collective progress. Vowles also praised his collaboration with Sainz, highlighting Albon’s willingness to share insights and help improve the car’s performance.

“Alex has been more vocal and open this year,” Vowles said. “His leadership and clarity are guiding the team forward.”