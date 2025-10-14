Vaishnaw hails Google’s $15bn AI hub as key to Viksit Bharat mission

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, lauded Google’s plan to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Google’s decision to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, calling it a milestone aligned with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Speaking at the Bharat AI Shakti event in New Delhi, held ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw said the initiative would boost India’s AI ecosystem and digital economy while strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States.

He highlighted that AI services are emerging as a new category in India’s digital landscape and that the new hub would play a key role in training youth for AI-driven opportunities. The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of integrating technology into all sectors and urged the industry to actively support reskilling and upskilling of IT professionals.

The AI hub will integrate Google’s complete AI stack, including advanced infrastructure, large-scale data centers, energy solutions, and a robust fiber-optic network. Representing Google’s largest investment in India—approximately $15 billion between 2026 and 2030—the project is projected to contribute $15 billion to the US GDP through enhanced AI and cloud adoption.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called the hub a new chapter in India’s digital transformation, while Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described it as a “landmark investment” that would accelerate innovation and inclusive growth.