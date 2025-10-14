Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeBusinessVaishnaw hails Google’s $15bn AI hub as key to Viksit Bharat mission
Business

Vaishnaw hails Google’s $15bn AI hub as key to Viksit Bharat mission

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
120

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, lauded Google’s plan to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed Google’s decision to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, calling it a milestone aligned with the Indian government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Speaking at the Bharat AI Shakti event in New Delhi, held ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw said the initiative would boost India’s AI ecosystem and digital economy while strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States.

He highlighted that AI services are emerging as a new category in India’s digital landscape and that the new hub would play a key role in training youth for AI-driven opportunities. The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of integrating technology into all sectors and urged the industry to actively support reskilling and upskilling of IT professionals.

The AI hub will integrate Google’s complete AI stack, including advanced infrastructure, large-scale data centers, energy solutions, and a robust fiber-optic network. Representing Google’s largest investment in India—approximately $15 billion between 2026 and 2030—the project is projected to contribute $15 billion to the US GDP through enhanced AI and cloud adoption.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called the hub a new chapter in India’s digital transformation, while Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described it as a “landmark investment” that would accelerate innovation and inclusive growth.

Previous article
Vowles praises Albon’s confidence and consistency
Next article
UPI payments to be enabled for Indian tourists in Japan
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.