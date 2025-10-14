Gambhir urges focus on present for India

New Delhi

India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of staying in the present when asked about the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with the 2027 World Cup in mind. He expressed hope that both players will have a successful ODI tour of Australia, starting October 19 in Perth.

Kohli and Rohit, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, are part of the squad led by Shubman Gill. Kohli arrived in New Delhi early on Tuesday and will join the team before flying to Australia on October 15.

“ODI World Cup is over two years away. It’s very important to stay focused on the present. Experienced players like them will help, and hopefully the tour will be successful for them and the team,” Gambhir said in a post-match press conference.

India faces a busy schedule, with the Australia ODI series, five T20Is, and a home all-format series against South Africa in November and December. Gambhir explained how players are managing multiple formats, citing India A games and Ranji Trophy matches as essential preparation.

He noted the challenges of travel and tight schedules but emphasized professionalism. “Players need to make the best of their time and prepare well for all formats. Domestic cricket is crucial for Test readiness,” he added.

On coaching under scrutiny, Gambhir said results define a coach’s performance. “A coach or captain is only as good as the team. My role is to provide a secure environment, make the right decisions, and guide the players. Ultimately, performance on the field decides everything,” he explained.