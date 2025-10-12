Pakistan-Afghan tensions rise after deadly border strikes

Islamabad

Pakistan’s military announced that 23 of its soldiers and over 200 Taliban fighters were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Afghanistan border. The fighting followed accusations that Pakistan conducted air strikes inside Afghan territory earlier in the week.

According to Pakistan’s army, the operations included precision fire, air strikes, and raids targeting Taliban camps, posts, and training sites. The clashes left 29 Pakistani soldiers wounded, while the army claimed to have “neutralized” more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants.

In response, the Taliban government in Kabul accused Pakistan of violating its sovereignty, calling the attack a “retaliation for Pakistani air strikes on Kabul” carried out on Thursday. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 injured, while nine Taliban fighters died.

The Afghan Defence Ministry said its forces carried out “successful retaliatory operations” and warned that any further aggression would provoke a strong response. State broadcaster RTA reported that Taliban forces captured three Pakistani posts near southern Helmand province, killing 15 soldiers.

The border conflict marks one of the deadliest confrontations since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. It also highlights escalating tensions over airspace violations and cross-border militancy.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Taliban’s actions, saying the army gave a “befitting reply” and destroyed several enemy posts. The Torkham border crossing, a key trade route, remained closed on Sunday following the violence.

Regional observers warn that the renewed hostilities could destabilize border regions and further strain Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.