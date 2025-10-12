Mamata Banerjee faces backlash for night safety remark

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sparked controversy on Sunday after saying that “girls should not go out at night”, while speaking about the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman district.

Speaking to reporters after the arrest of three accused, Banerjee questioned, “How did the victim come out of college at 12.30 am?” She said that private medical colleges should ensure the safety of their students, especially girls. “They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area nearby,” the Chief Minister added.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and women’s groups, who accused her of blaming the victim instead of ensuring justice. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, however, insisted that strict action will be taken against the guilty and that no one will be spared.

The victim, a second-year medical student from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was allegedly raped outside the college campus late Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner. Her condition is said to be improving, and she has given her statement to police.

Banerjee also questioned why other states are not held equally accountable for similar crimes, citing rape cases in Odisha, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. She claimed that West Bengal acts faster, saying, “In our state, we charge-sheet within one to two months.”

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned Banerjee’s comment, calling it “a blot on womanhood”, and demanded an apology.

Police continue to investigate the Durgapur gang-rape case.