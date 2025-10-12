Priyank Kharge seeks ban on RSS events in public spaces

Kalaburagi

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government-owned or aided premises, including schools, colleges, temples under the Muzrai Department, and archaeological sites.

In his letter, Kharge said the Constitution empowers the government to act against groups that spread hatred and disturb the country’s unity and secular spirit. He noted that the government has a duty to protect integrity, equality, and harmony among citizens.

Kharge alleged that the RSS has been using school grounds and public spaces to hold shakhas and meetings that promote divisive ideas among children and youth. He claimed such gatherings encourage thoughts that go against national unity and constitutional principles.

The minister further stated that RSS members often conduct drills with sticks without proper police permission, which could negatively influence young minds. “These aggressive displays can impact the thinking of impressionable youth and harm social harmony,” Kharge wrote.

Highlighting the need to safeguard educational and cultural spaces, Kharge urged the Chief Minister to prohibit all RSS-related activities, including shakhas, sanghiks, and baithaks, from being held in government-funded or owned premises.

He requested that the ban cover school and college grounds, public parks, temples managed by the Muzrai Department, and archaeological heritage sites. Kharge said such a step was necessary to ensure that children and youth are not exposed to divisive ideologies within spaces meant for education and culture.

R. Ashoka says Congress can’t ban RSS

Opposition leader R. Ashoka stated the Congress government has no authority to ban the RSS, calling such talk a publicity stunt. He said top national leaders, including the Prime Minister and President, are linked to the RSS, which promotes nationalism and is active across India. Ashoka accused Congress of supporting terrorists and said it should be banned instead. Criticizing CM Siddaramaiah and his ministers, he claimed they lack control and sense. Ashoka also pointed out that some Congress leaders have ties to RSS. He added that even Congress MLAs ignore their own party’s leadership.