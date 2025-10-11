Kerala actor Jayakrishnan arrested in Mangaluru

MANGALURU

Kerala film actor Jayakrishnan N. has been arrested by Mangaluru police for allegedly abusing a cab driver and calling him a terrorist.

He was arrested along with Santhosh Abraham, while a third accused, Vimal, is currently absconding. The incident took place on October 9, when the three accused booked a cab via an app to travel to Bejai in Mangaluru. During the ride, Ahmad Shafiq, the cab driver, was reportedly abused by the accused in Hindi and Malayalam.

According to the complaint filed at the Urwa Police Station, the accused allegedly called the driver a Muslim extremist and a terrorist, using abusive language.

The police have registered a case under sections BNS 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested two of the accused. A search is ongoing for the third person.

Police sources said Jayakrishnan admitted during interrogation that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Police are also preparing to collect the actor’s *voice sample* for further investigation.

Jayakrishnan is a known face in the Kerala film industry, and his arrest has drawn public attention.