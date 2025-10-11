Woman attacked in salon over personal dispute

HASSAN

In a disturbing incident of targeted violence, a group of women allegedly attacked another woman inside a beauty salon in the Channapatna area of Hassan, reportedly over personal enmity. The victim has been identified as Sheela S.R., while the accused include Arpita, Monika, Suchitra, Pankaj, and Tilak.

Arpita, wife of KRS party leader Ramesh, owns the beauty parlour where the incident occurred. Sheela had previously worked at the same salon a few months ago, during which Arpita had accused her of theft. Sheela had subsequently approached the police regarding the accusation. Since then, Sheela claims she has been harassed by Arpita.

After being removed from her previous job, Sheela was subject to false allegations of theft at various workplaces. Most recently, she had joined Slash Uni-Sex Salon in Channapatna, where Arpita reportedly approached the salon owners to lodge complaints against her. This led to a verbal confrontation between Sheela and Arpita.

Arpita and her associates allegedly stormed the salon and physically attacked Sheela. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Following the attack, Hassan City Police have registered a case against the accused, and the matter is under investigation. The incident highlights the escalating nature of personal disputes turning violent and the importance of prompt law enforcement action.